Q1 Earnings Preview For H&R Block
On Wednesday, August 28, H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for H&R Block is included in the following report.
Earnings and Revenue
Wall Street expects an EPS loss of 75 cents and sales around $151.35 million.
In the same quarter last year, H&R Block posted an EPS loss of 72 cents on sales of $145.18 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 4.17% increase for the company. Sales would be up 4.25% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q4 2019
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|EPS Estimate
|4.140
|-0.55
|-0.93
|-0.77
|5.27
|EPS Actual
|4.320
|-0.58
|-0.83
|-0.72
|5.43
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.61%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.
Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating H&R Block stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.