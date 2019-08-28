On Wednesday, August 28, H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for H&R Block is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects an EPS loss of 75 cents and sales around $151.35 million.

In the same quarter last year, H&R Block posted an EPS loss of 72 cents on sales of $145.18 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 4.17% increase for the company. Sales would be up 4.25% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 4.140 -0.55 -0.93 -0.77 5.27 EPS Actual 4.320 -0.58 -0.83 -0.72 5.43

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.61%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating H&R Block stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.