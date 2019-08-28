Guess? (NYSE: GES) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 28. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Guess's EPS to be near 29 cents on sales of $671.42 million.

In the same quarter last year, Guess announced EPS of 36 cents on revenue of $645.87 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 19.44% decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 3.96% from the same quarter last year. Guess's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate -0.260 0.32 EPS Actual -0.250 0.13 0.36

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 38.44%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Guess stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Guess is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:45 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p7qau8mf