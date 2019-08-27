Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, August 27. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Veeva Systems earnings of 49 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $259.39 million, according to the consensus estimate.

Veeva Systems EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 39 cents. Sales were $209.61 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 25.64% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 23.75% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 0.440 0.4 0.34 EPS Actual 0.500 0.45 0.45 0.39

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 76.64%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating by analysts on Veeva Systems stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Veeva Systems is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here.