On Tuesday, August 27, Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Autodesk modeled for quarterly EPS of 61 cents on revenue of $787.29 million.

In the same quarter last year, Autodesk reported earnings per share of 19 cents on sales of $611.70 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 221.05% increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be have grown 28.71% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Autodesk's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 0.470 0.42 0.27 0.16 EPS Actual 0.450 0.46 0.29 0.19

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.63%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Autodesk stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Autodesk is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://investors.autodesk.com/events-and-presentations/presentations