On Tuesday, August 27, JM Smucker (NYSE: SJM) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect JM Smucker's EPS to be near $1.74 on sales of $1.87 billion.

JM Smucker earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.78. Quarterly sales came in at $1.90 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 2.25% decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 1.73% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 1.950 2.02 2.33 1.79 2.2 EPS Actual 2.080 2.26 2.17 1.78 1.93

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.46%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on JM Smucker stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

JM Smucker is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wueryisw