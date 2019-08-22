On Thursday, August 22, Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.12 and sales around $3.96 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Ross Stores reported earnings per share of $1.04 on sales of $3.74 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 7.69%. Sales would be up 5.94% on a year-over-year basis. Ross Stores's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 1.120 1.13 0.9 1.01 EPS Actual 1.150 1.13 0.91 1.04

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.86%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Ross Stores stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.