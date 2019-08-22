HP (NYSE: HPQ) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 22. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, HP analysts model for earnings of 55 cents per share on sales of $14.62 billion.

In the same quarter last year, HP reported EPS of 52 cents on revenue of $14.59 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 5.77%. Revenue would be have grown 0.23% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.510 0.54 0.51 0.48 EPS Actual 0.530 0.54 0.52 0.48

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.94%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on HP stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

HP is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://investor.hp.com/events/event-details/2019/Q3-2019-HP-Inc-Earnings-Conference-Call/