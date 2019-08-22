HP's Q3 Earnings Outlook
HP (NYSE: HPQ) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 22. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Based on management's projections, HP analysts model for earnings of 55 cents per share on sales of $14.62 billion.
In the same quarter last year, HP reported EPS of 52 cents on revenue of $14.59 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 5.77%. Revenue would be have grown 0.23% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q2 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.510
|0.54
|0.51
|0.48
|EPS Actual
|0.530
|0.54
|0.52
|0.48
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.94%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on HP stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
HP is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://investor.hp.com/events/event-details/2019/Q3-2019-HP-Inc-Earnings-Conference-Call/