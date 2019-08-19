iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, August 19. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, iQIYI analysts modeled for a loss of 44 cents per share on sales of $1.02 billion.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 197.78% decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 9.38% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.480 -0.64 -0.43 EPS Actual -0.350 -0.7 -0.63 0.45

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 35.06%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on iQIYI stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Conference Call

iQIYI is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vybcgnmv