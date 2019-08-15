Globant (NYSE: GLOB) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 15. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Globant earnings of 52 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $157.42 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Globant posted a profit of 40 cents on sales of $127.89 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 30.00%. Sales would be up 23.09% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.470 0.48 0.44 0.39 EPS Actual 0.500 0.5 0.46 0.4

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 82.15%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Globant. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.