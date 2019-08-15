Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Preview Of Globant's Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 15, 2019 7:34am   Comments
Share:

Globant (NYSE: GLOB) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 15. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Globant earnings of 52 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $157.42 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Globant posted a profit of 40 cents on sales of $127.89 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 30.00%. Sales would be up 23.09% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate 0.470 0.48 0.44 0.39
EPS Actual 0.500 0.5 0.46 0.4

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 82.15%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Globant. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (GLOB)

Earnings Scheduled For August 15, 2019
31 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Dow Futures Fall Over 200 Points
48 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
New Equities that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Monday Morning
Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

America's Car-Mart Q1 Earnings Preview