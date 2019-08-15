America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ: CRMT) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 15. Here's Benzinga's look at America's Car-Mart's Q1 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

America's Car-Mart EPS is expected to be around $1.73, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $169.31 million.

America's Car-Mart reported a per-share profit of $1.53 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $164.01 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 13.07% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 3.23% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 EPS Estimate 1.820 1.03 1.07 1.15 EPS Actual 2.010 1.55 1.58 1.53

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of America's Car-Mart are up 40.99%. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on America's Car-Mart stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.