On Wednesday, August 14, Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Cisco Systems is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Cisco Systems EPS is expected to be around 82 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $13.39 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Cisco Systems posted a profit of 70 cents on sales of $12.84 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 17.14% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 4.25% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.770 0.72 0.72 0.68 EPS Actual 0.780 0.73 0.75 0.7

Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems were trading at $51.54 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.72%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Cisco Systems stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Cisco Systems is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/omkmsz7s