Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 14. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Agilent Technologies's Q3 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Agilent Technologies will report earnings of 72 cents per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.

Agilent Technologies EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 67 cents. Revenue was $1.20 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 7.46% increase for the company. Revenue would be have grown 3.08% from the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.720 0.73 0.74 0.63 EPS Actual 0.710 0.76 0.81 0.67

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 0.54%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Agilent Technologies stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Agilent Technologies is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.