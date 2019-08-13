Don't be caught off-guard: SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 14.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Wednesday's Q2 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects an EPS loss of 5 cents and sales around $5.50 million.

In the same quarter last year, SuperCom posted EPS of 7 cents on sales of $6.76 million. Sales would be down 18.65% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate 0.1 -0.05 -0.08 EPS Actual 0.060 0.09 0.07 0.07

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of SuperCom have declined 48.96%. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on SuperCom stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

SuperCom is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.supercom.com/investors