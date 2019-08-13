RiceBran Tech Earnings Preview
On Tuesday, August 13, RiceBran Tech (NASDAQ: RIBT) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.
Earnings and Revenue
RiceBran Tech's per-share loss will be near 7 cents on sales of $7.05 million, according to Wall Street analysts.
In the same quarter last year, RiceBran Tech reported an EPS loss of 11 cents on revenue of $3.20 million. Sales would be up 120.45% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|EPS Estimate
|-0.070
|-0.07
|-0.09
|-0.11
|EPS Actual
|-0.100
|-0.09
|-0.07
|-0.11
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.75%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.
Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on RiceBran Tech stock is a Buy. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.