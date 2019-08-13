On Tuesday, August 13, RiceBran Tech (NASDAQ: RIBT) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

RiceBran Tech's per-share loss will be near 7 cents on sales of $7.05 million, according to Wall Street analysts.

In the same quarter last year, RiceBran Tech reported an EPS loss of 11 cents on revenue of $3.20 million. Sales would be up 120.45% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.070 -0.07 -0.09 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.100 -0.09 -0.07 -0.11

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.75%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on RiceBran Tech stock is a Buy. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.