Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

JD.com's Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 12, 2019 2:46pm   Comments
Share:

On Tuesday, Aug. 13, JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering JD.com modeled for quarterly EPS of 7 cents on revenue of $20.89 billion.

In the same quarter last year, JD.com announced EPS of 5 cents on revenue of $18.48 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 40%. Revenue would be have grown 13.04% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate -0.03 0.11 0.1
EPS Actual 0.07 0.12 0.05

Stock Performance

Shares of JD.com were trading at $27.1 as of Aug. 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.76%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate JD.com stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

JD.com is scheduled to hold a conference call at 7:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hcz3or8m

Posted-In: Earnings News Previews Trading Ideas

 

Related Articles (JD)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 5, 2019
Long E-Commerce Wallflowers, Small And Midsize Businesses Have Become The Belles Of The Ball
Another Consumer Discretionary ETF To Consider
Today's Pickup: Logistics As Economic Savior; Amazon Self-Delivers How Much?!
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Deliveroo Is Leaving The German Last-Mile Food Delivery Market

Earnings Outlook For Advance Auto Parts