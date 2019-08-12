On Tuesday, Aug. 13, JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering JD.com modeled for quarterly EPS of 7 cents on revenue of $20.89 billion.

In the same quarter last year, JD.com announced EPS of 5 cents on revenue of $18.48 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 40%. Revenue would be have grown 13.04% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.03 0.11 0.1 EPS Actual 0.07 0.12 0.05

Stock Performance

Shares of JD.com were trading at $27.1 as of Aug. 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.76%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate JD.com stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

JD.com is scheduled to hold a conference call at 7:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hcz3or8m