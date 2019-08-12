Earnings Outlook For Advance Auto Parts
On Tuesday, August 13, Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.
Earnings And Revenue
Wall Street analysts see Advance Auto Parts reporting earnings of $2.21 per share on sales of $2.36 billion.
In the same quarter last year, Advance Auto Parts announced EPS of $1.97 on revenue of $2.33 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 12.18%. Revenue would be up 1.42% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|EPS Estimate
|2.360
|1.14
|1.75
|1.85
|1.97
|EPS Actual
|2.460
|1.17
|1.89
|1.97
|2.1
Stock Performance
Shares of Advance Auto Parts were trading at $144.33 as of Aug. 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.34%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Advance Auto Parts stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Advance Auto Parts is scheduled to hold the call at 8 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ji3vemeq
Posted-In: Earnings News Previews Trading Ideas