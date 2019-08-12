On Tuesday, August 13, Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Advance Auto Parts reporting earnings of $2.21 per share on sales of $2.36 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Advance Auto Parts announced EPS of $1.97 on revenue of $2.33 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 12.18%. Revenue would be up 1.42% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate 2.360 1.14 1.75 1.85 1.97 EPS Actual 2.460 1.17 1.89 1.97 2.1

Stock Performance

Shares of Advance Auto Parts were trading at $144.33 as of Aug. 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.34%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Advance Auto Parts stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Advance Auto Parts is scheduled to hold the call at 8 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ji3vemeq