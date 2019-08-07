Murphy Oil (NYSE: MUR) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 8. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Murphy Oil reporting earnings of 18 cents per share on sales of $610.49 million.

Murphy Oil earnings in the same period a year ago was 36 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $618.19 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be down 50%. Revenue would be down 1.25% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.140 0.31 0.36 0.35 EPS Actual 0.150 0.59 0.35 0.36

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Murphy Oil have declined 33.32%. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Murphy Oil stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Murphy Oil is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://ir.murphyoilcorp.com/events/event-details/q2-2019-murphy-oil-corporation-earnings-conference-call#ccbn-event-detail