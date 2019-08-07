Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 7. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sarepta Therapeutics EPS will likely be near a loss of $1.37 while revenue will be around $90.94 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Sarepta Therapeutics reported an EPS loss of 43 cents on revenue of $73.53 million. Sales would be have grown 23.68% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -1.680 -1.04 -0.82 -0.84 EPS Actual -0.750 -0.85 -0.56 -0.43

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.06%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Sarepta Therapeutics stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Sarepta Therapeutics is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investorrelations.sarepta.com/events-and-presentations