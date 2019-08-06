Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ: LAMR) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 7. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Lamar Advertising management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.13 on revenue of $451.85 million.

Lamar Advertising reported a profit of $1.02 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $419.80 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 10.78% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 7.63% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.500 0.91 0.96 0.96 EPS Actual 0.510 0.96 0.95 1.02

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.14%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Lamar Advertising. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Lamar Advertising is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://stream.conferenceamerica.com/lamar080719