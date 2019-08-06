Market Overview

CVS Health's Q2 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 06, 2019 2:23pm   Comments
CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 7. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see CVS Health reporting earnings of $1.69 per share on sales of $62.65 billion.

CVS Health reported a profit of $1.69 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $46.71 billion. Revenue would be up 34.13% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate 1.500 2.05 1.71 1.61
EPS Actual 1.620 2.14 1.73 1.69

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally not modified their estimates for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on CVS Health stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

CVS Health is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2017308/CD2A373DDD696235246935AF1A6D9918

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

