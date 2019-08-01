Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 1. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Etsy modeled for quarterly EPS of 13 cents on revenue of $183.04 million.

Revenue would be up 38.26% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate 0.140 0.21 0.07 0.04 0.06 EPS Actual 0.240 0.32 0.15 0.03 0.1

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 69.03%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating Etsy stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

Etsy is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zz67agx9