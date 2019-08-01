Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 1. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Arista Networks reporting earnings of $2.20 per share on revenue of $606.86 million.

In the same quarter last year, Arista Networks reported EPS of $1.93 on revenue of $519.85 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 13.99% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 16.74% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 2.070 2.07 1.84 1.7 EPS Actual 2.310 2.25 2.11 1.93

Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks were trading at $274.28 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.37%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Arista Networks stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Arista Networks is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.