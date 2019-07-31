Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 31. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q1 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Cirrus Logic EPS is expected to be around 15 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $221.11 million.

In the same quarter last year, Cirrus Logic reported earnings per share of 28 cents on revenue of $254.48 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, quarterly profit would be down 46.43%. Sales would be down 13.11% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 EPS Estimate 0.120 0.8 0.74 0.07 EPS Actual 0.370 0.91 1.08 0.28

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.73%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Cirrus Logic stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Cirrus Logic is scheduled to hold the call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.