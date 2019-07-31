Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 31. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Cheesecake Factory's [quarter] earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Cheesecake Factory reporting earnings of 81 cents per share on sales of $615.32 million.

In the same quarter last year, Cheesecake Factory posted a profit of 65 cents on sales of $593.18 million. Sales would be up 3.73% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the Cheesecake Factory's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.600 0.62 0.59 0.81 EPS Actual 0.620 0.6 0.62 0.65

Stock Performance

Shares of Cheesecake Factory were trading at $44.50 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.76%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Cheesecake Factory. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Cheesecake Factory is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here.