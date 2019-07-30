On Wednesday, July 31, Tennant (NYSE: TNC) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Tennant EPS will likely be near 78 cents while revenue will be around $301.00 million, according to analysts.

Tennant reported a per-share profit of 82 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $292.20 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 4.88% decrease for the company. Revenue would be have grown 3.01% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.4 0.48 0.39 0.53 EPS Actual 0.490 0.54 0.54 0.82

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.87%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Tennant stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Tennant is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.