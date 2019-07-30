On Wednesday, July 31, Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Stratasys's EPS to be near 15 cents on sales of $168.70 million.

Stratasys EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 15 cents. Sales were $170.24 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 0.00%. Revenue would be down 0.90% from the same quarter last year. Stratasys's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.060 0.21 0.06 0.09 EPS Actual 0.100 0.21 0.11 0.15

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 47.69%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have not modified their estimates for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Stratasys stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Stratasys is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/o8gp8wcb