Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Preview: Stratasys
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 30, 2019 2:58pm   Comments
Share:

On Wednesday, July 31, Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Stratasys's EPS to be near 15 cents on sales of $168.70 million.

Stratasys EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 15 cents. Sales were $170.24 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 0.00%. Revenue would be down 0.90% from the same quarter last year. Stratasys's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate 0.060 0.21 0.06 0.09
EPS Actual 0.100 0.21 0.11 0.15

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 47.69%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have not modified their estimates for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Stratasys stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Stratasys is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/o8gp8wcb

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (SSYS)

25 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
60 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Q2 Earnings Preview For Spotify Technology