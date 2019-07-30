Market Overview

Q3 Earnings Preview: Scotts Miracle Gro
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 30, 2019 2:55pm   Comments
Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE: SMG) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 31. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Scotts Miracle Gro reporting earnings of $2.74 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Scotts Miracle Gro announced EPS of $2.67 on revenue of $994.60 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 2.62% increase for the company. Revenue would be up 7.58% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 3.42 -1.25 -0.67 2.58
EPS Actual 3.640 -1.39 -0.75 2.67

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Scotts Miracle Gro are up 30.09%. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Scotts Miracle Gro stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Scotts Miracle Gro is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hmez2w4b

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

