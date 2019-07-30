Don't be caught off-guard: KBR (NYSE: KBR) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 31. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Wednesday's Q2 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering KBR modeled for quarterly EPS of 40 cents on revenue of $1.38 billion.

In the same quarter last year, KBR posted EPS of 34 cents on sales of $1.27 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be up 17.65%. Sales would be up 8.92% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.340 0.38 0.39 0.34 EPS Actual 0.360 0.39 0.46 0.34

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 40.57%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate KBR stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

KBR is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here.