Dana Holding (NYSE: DAN) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 31. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Dana Holding analysts model for earnings of 89 cents per share on sales of $2.35 billion.

Dana Holding reported a profit of 74 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $2.05 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 20.27% increase for the company. Sales would be up 14.41% from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.730 0.66 0.76 0.8 EPS Actual 0.780 0.71 0.77 0.74

Stock Performance

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Dana Holding stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Dana Holding is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://danaincorporated.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events