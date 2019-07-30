Dana Holding's Q2 Earnings Preview
Dana Holding (NYSE: DAN) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 31. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Based on management's projections, Dana Holding analysts model for earnings of 89 cents per share on sales of $2.35 billion.
Dana Holding reported a profit of 74 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $2.05 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 20.27% increase for the company. Sales would be up 14.41% from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:
|Quarter
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.730
|0.66
|0.76
|0.8
|EPS Actual
|0.780
|0.71
|0.77
|0.74
Stock Performance
Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Dana Holding stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Dana Holding is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://danaincorporated.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events