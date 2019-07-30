Church & Dwight Co (NYSE: CHD) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 31. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Church & Dwight Co's EPS to be near 52 cents on sales of $1.07 billion.

Church & Dwight Co reported a per-share profit of 49 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.03 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 6.12%. Sales would be up 4.09% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.660 0.58 0.54 0.47 EPS Actual 0.700 0.57 0.55 0.49

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 37.5%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Church & Dwight Co stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.