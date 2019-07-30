Church & Dwight Q2 Earnings Preview
Church & Dwight Co (NYSE: CHD) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 31. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Sell-side analysts expect Church & Dwight Co's EPS to be near 52 cents on sales of $1.07 billion.
Church & Dwight Co reported a per-share profit of 49 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.03 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 6.12%. Sales would be up 4.09% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.660
|0.58
|0.54
|0.47
|EPS Actual
|0.700
|0.57
|0.55
|0.49
Stock Performance
For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 37.5%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.
Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Church & Dwight Co stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.