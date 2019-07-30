The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 31. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, The Carlyle Group analysts model for earnings of 37 cents per share on sales of $495.82 million.

The Carlyle Group reported a per-share profit of 69 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $840.20 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be down 46.38%. Sales would be down 40.99% on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.380 -0.05 0.52 0.51 EPS Actual 1.180 -0.15 0.25 0.69

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.71%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on The Carlyle Group stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Carlyle Group is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/98jcm32y