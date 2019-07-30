On Wednesday, July 31, Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Aptiv reporting earnings of $1.14 per share on sales of $3.64 billion.

Aptiv EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.40. Sales were $3.68 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be down 18.57%. Sales would have fallen 1.19% from the same quarter last year. Aptiv's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 1.010 1.22 1.21 1.35 EPS Actual 1.050 1.34 1.24 1.4

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.21%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Aptiv stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Aptiv is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.