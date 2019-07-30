Don't be caught off-guard: Amarin Corp (NASDAQ: AMRN) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 31. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Wednesday's Q2 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects an EPS loss of 2 cents and sales around $99.54 million.

In the same quarter last year, Amarin reported an EPS of 10 cents on revenue of $52.64 million. Revenue would be up 89.08% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.110 -0.07 -0.1 -0.09 EPS Actual -0.050 -0.09 -0.06 -0.1

Stock Performance

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Amarin stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Amarin is scheduled to hold the call at 7:03 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/51652