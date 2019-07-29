On Tuesday, July 30, Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 5 cents and sales around $1.94 billion.

Analysts estimate would represent a 16.67% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 35.47% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.050 0.06 0.06 0.06 EPS Actual 0.050 0.06 0.07 0.06

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.61%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Sirius XM Holdings stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Sirius XM Holdings is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f2iovyvs