Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, July 30. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q1 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.66 and sales around $1.42 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Ralph Lauren reported EPS of $1.54 on revenue of $1.39 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 7.79% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 2.08% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.890 2.14 2.15 1.36 0.83 EPS Actual 1.070 2.32 2.26 1.54 0.9

Stock Performance

Shares of Ralph Lauren were trading at $111.46 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.46%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Ralph Lauren stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Ralph Lauren is scheduled to hold the call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nbb9qd9v