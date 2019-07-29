Ryder System (NYSE: R) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, July 30. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Ryder System will report earnings of $1.38 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion.

Ryder System reported a profit of $1.42 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $2.09 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, quarterly profit would be down 2.82%. Revenue would be up 7.71% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.970 1.83 1.64 1.29 EPS Actual 1.110 1.82 1.64 1.42

Stock Performance

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Ryder System stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Ryder System is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1248339&tp_key=e9ea54bc1e