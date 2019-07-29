Gartner (NYSE: IT) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, July 30. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Gartner's Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Gartner reporting earnings of $1.18 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Gartner announced EPS of $1.03 on revenue of $1.00 billion. Revenue would be up 6.89% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate 0.530 1.25 0.62 0.96 0.57 EPS Actual 0.580 1.2 0.85 1.03 0.72

Stock Performance

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Gartner stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Gartner is scheduled to hold the call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investor.gartner.com/events-and-presentations/event-details/2019/Q2-2019-Gartner-Earnings-Conference-Call-/default.aspx