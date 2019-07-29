Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, July 30. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Global Payments Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Global Payments earnings of $1.46 per share. Revenue will likely be around $1.11 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

Global Payments EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.29. Sales were $982.50 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 13.18% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 12.98% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 1.300 1.32 1.39 1.22 EPS Actual 1.340 1.33 1.44 1.29

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 44.15%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Global Payments stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.