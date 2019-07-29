On Tuesday, July 30, Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Ecolab analysts model for earnings of $1.41 per share on sales of $3.79 billion.

Ecolab reported a per-share profit of $1.27 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $3.69 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 11.02% increase for the company. Revenue would be up 2.71% from the same quarter last year. Ecolab's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 1.020 1.55 1.54 1.27 EPS Actual 1.030 1.54 1.53 1.27

Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab were trading at $199.62 as of July 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 39.89%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Ecolab stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Ecolab is scheduled to hold a conference call at 1:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investor.ecolab.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations