CNX Resources (NYSE: CNX) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, July 30. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see CNX Resources reporting earnings of 12 cents per share on revenue of $373.61 million.

CNX Resources reported a per-share profit of 33 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $402.12 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, quarterly profit would be down 63.64%. Sales would be down 7.09% from the year-ago period. Here's how the CNX Resources's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.240 0.29 0.19 0.15 EPS Actual 0.340 0.67 0.17 0.33

Stock Performance

Shares of CNX Resources were trading at $6.30 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 61.85%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating CNX Resources stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. CNX Resources is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/cnx/mediaframe/31242/indexr.html