On Tuesday, July 30, A O Smith (NYSE: AOS) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for A O Smith is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on A O Smith management projections, analysts predict EPS of 63 cents on revenue of $812.98 million.

A O Smith reported a per-share profit of 66 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $833.30 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 4.55% decrease for the company. Sales would be down 2.44% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the A O Smith's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.570 0.71 0.63 0.62 EPS Actual 0.530 0.74 0.61 0.66

Stock Performance

Shares of A O Smith were trading at $44.88 as of July 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.5%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on A O Smith stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

A O Smith is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6jv852nu