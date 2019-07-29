Transocean (NYSE: RIG) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Monday, July 29. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Transocean analysts modeled for a loss of 33 cents per share on sales of $765.52 million.

Transocean reported a per-share loss of 4 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $790 million. Sales would have fallen 3.10% from the same quarter last year. Transocean's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.320 -0.24 -0.1 -0.16 EPS Actual -0.300 -0.34 0.06 -0.04

Stock Performance

Shares of Transocean are trading at $5.59. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 55.8%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Transocean stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.