On Monday, July 29, Potlatch (NASDAQ: PCH) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 18 cents and sales around $213.98 million.

In the same quarter last year, Potlatch announced EPS of 75 cents on revenue of $268.23 million. Analysts estimate would represent a 76% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 20.23% from the year-ago period. Potlatch's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.050 0.05 0.91 0.69 EPS Actual 0.080 0.04 0.87 0.75

Stock Performance

Shares of Potlatch are trading at $38.46. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.66%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Potlatch stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.