NXP Semiconductors Q2 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 29, 2019 7:28am   Comments
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, July 29. Here's Benzinga's look at NXP Semiconductors's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

NXP Semiconductors earnings will be near $1.78 per share on sales of $2.20 billion, according to analysts.

NXP Semiconductors reported a profit of $1.50 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $2.29 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Monday, earnings would be up 18.67%. Sales would be down 3.93% from the same quarter last year. NXP Semiconductors's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate 1.550 2.08 1.89 1.65
EPS Actual 1.660 2.13 2.01 1.5

Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors were trading at $101.77 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.46%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on NXP Semiconductors stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Q2 Earnings Preview For RingCentral

Q2 Earnings Preview For Illumina