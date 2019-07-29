Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) releases its next round of earnings this Monday, July 29. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Leggett & Platt's EPS to be near 64 cents on sales of $1.28 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Leggett & Platt posted EPS of 63 cents on sales of $1.10 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 1.59% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 16.05% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.530 0.54 0.71 0.62 EPS Actual 0.490 0.62 0.67 0.63

Stock Performance

Shares of Leggett & Platt are trading at $39.31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.66%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Leggett & Platt stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.