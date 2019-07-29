J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ: JJSF) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, July 29. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see J&J Snack Foods reporting earnings of $1.55 per share on revenue of $311.65 million.

J&J Snack Foods reported a per-share profit of $1.39 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $306.24 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 11.51% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 1.77% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 1.020 0.89 1.32 1.51 EPS Actual 1.080 0.93 1.31 1.39

Stock Performance

Shares of J&J Snack Foods were trading at $161.58 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.93%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with J&J Snack Foods. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.