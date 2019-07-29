On Monday, July 29, Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE: ARE) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Alexandria Real Estate is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Alexandria Real Estate EPS will likely be near 52 cents while revenue will be around $284.70 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Alexandria Real Estate announced EPS of $1.64 on revenue of $325.03 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would have fallen 68.29%. Revenue would be down 12.41% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.49 0.53 EPS Actual 1.710 1.68 1.66 1.64

Stock Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate are trading at $143.46. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.99%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Alexandria Real Estate stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.