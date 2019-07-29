AppFolio, Inc (NASDAQ: APPF) releases its next round of earnings this Monday, July 29. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

AppFolio EPS is expected to be around 11 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $63.71 million.

In the same quarter last year, AppFolio reported EPS of 21 cents on revenue of $47.24 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 47.62% decline in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 34.86% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the AppFolio's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.150 0.14 0.21 0.19 EPS Actual 0.110 0.07 0.16 0.21

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 56.06%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Sell rating with AppFolio. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

AppFolio is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.