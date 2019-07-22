On Monday, July 22, HomeStreet (NASDAQ: HMST) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for HomeStreet is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

HomeStreet EPS will likely be near 53 cents while revenue will be around $64.38 million, according to analysts.

HomeStreet earnings in the same period a year ago was 46 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $120.39 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would be up 15.22%. Sales would be down 46.52% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.36 0.41 0.32 EPS Actual 0.300 0.36 0.45 0.46

Stock Performance

Shares of HomeStreet were trading at $27.79 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.32%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on HomeStreet stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.