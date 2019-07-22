Equity Bancshares, Inc. - Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ: EQBK) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, July 22. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Monday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Equity Bancshares analysts model for earnings of 60 cents per share on sales of $37.63 million.

In the same quarter last year, Equity Bancshares posted EPS of 69 cents on sales of $35.51 million. Analysts estimate would represent a 13.04% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 5.96% on a year-over-year basis. Equity Bancshares reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.65 0.74 0.7 0.67 EPS Actual 0.480 0.66 0.68 0.69

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 43.04%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Equity Bancshares. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.